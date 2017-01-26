Child found in Lugoff pool still hospitalized - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Child found in Lugoff pool still hospitalized

LUGOFF, SC (WIS) -

The mother of a 3-year-old who remains in critical condition at Palmetto Children's Hospital spoke about her son's condition and her appreciation of the community's support Thursday. 

Brayden's mother, Kelley Yopp, says he is in stable condition after being found in a pool on Monday. Yopp says as of right now, he is not breathing on his own. 

He was found behind a home on Oak Ridge Drive in the Pepper Ridge subdivision of Lugoff on Jan. 23. A family member started CPR before emergency responders arrived.

She says they have been overwhelmed with prayers and support for Brayden, who she describes as full of energy.

"He loves Spiderman and it's his favorite thing in the world, Spiderman right now," Yopp said. "He is a very spunky kid as soon as he gets up, he runs everywhere. He is a very active child, very active."

Kelley believes that he will be off of his ventilator sometime next week.

A fundraiser has been established for the family by a church in Lugoff. The funds raised will go toward Brayden's care. If you'd like to donate, check out the information below. 

