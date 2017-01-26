Deputy charged after punching handcuffed man who spit in his face

SLED charged Jason Nelson, 35, with third-degree assault and battery for punching a handcuffed man in the face. (Source: South Carolina Law Enforcement Division)

An Orangeburg County deputy has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for an incident that happened in October 2016.

SLED charged Jason Nelson, 35, with third-degree assault and battery for punching a handcuffed man in the face.

Arrest records state that on Oct. 19, 2016, multiple departments assisted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in locating Wesley Givens who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Nelson was working with the OCSO at this time to help locate Givens. After locating and arresting him, Givens spit in Nelson’s face. After being removed from the incident, Nelson returned and punched Givens in his face which did cause injuries to Givens’ face.

The OCSO requested for SLED to investigate the incident. Nelson has since been suspended.

Nelson is charged with a misdemeanor and could have to pay a fine up to $500 and could also spend up to 30 days in jail. He was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center but has since bonded out.

Givens has a history of assaulting law officials. In December 2016, he was charged after slamming a deputy's head against a block wall and scratching his face at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. He was also previously charged with two counts of threatening the life of a public official and three counts of resisting arrest, according to the Orangeburg Times and Democrat.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.