Check your Powerball tickets: You could be $100,000 richer

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

Check your tickets, folks. You could be sitting on $100,000 and not even know it. 

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Powerball ticket purchased at the Pop In on State Street has won $100,000 from Wednesday night's drawing.

Those numbers for the lucky ticket are 18, 28, 62, 66, 68, and the Powerball number 22. 

One of you is about to have a great day. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

