Check your Powerball tickets: You could be $100,000 richer

Deshaun Watson will have a familiar face in the locker room in Houston. Clemson defensive lineman Carlos Watkins has been selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. A first-team All-ACC selection, Watkins finished his final year with the Tigers with 82 tackles and 10.5 sacks. In his career, Watkins tallied 191 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. Watkins is the second Clemson player to be taken in the fourth round. Wayne Gallman was taken by t...More >>
Wayne Gallman is the latest Tiger to be picked in the NFL Draft. The former Clemson running back was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Gallman rushed for 1,133 yards this past season to earn a spot on the media’s All-ACC second team. He also scored 17 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the most in a single season in school history. In his career, Gallman has rushed for 3,428 yards and 34 touchdowns on 676 carries. He ended his career in thi...More >>
The final day of the 2017 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Clemson Tigers. So far, three members of this year’s national championship team have been selected by NFL teams in the draft. Wayne Gallman and Carlos Watkins have each been selected in the fourth round. Gallman was picked up by the New York Giants while Watkins will join teammate Deshaun Watson in Houston with the Texans. In the fifth round, Jordan Leggett was taken by the New York Jets. In total, Clemson has had si...More >>
