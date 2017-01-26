Check your Powerball tickets: You could be $100,000 richer

Check your tickets, folks. You could be sitting on $100,000 and not even know it.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Powerball ticket purchased at the Pop In on State Street has won $100,000 from Wednesday night's drawing.

Those numbers for the lucky ticket are 18, 28, 62, 66, 68, and the Powerball number 22.

One of you is about to have a great day.

