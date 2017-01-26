Columbia man sentenced to 30 years for child sex charge

A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court to three decades in prison after he confessed to aggravated child sex abuse charges.

Ricardo Favela, 44, of Columbia, was sentenced to 30 years for two counts of aggravated sexual abuse on a child and one count of abuse sexual contact with a child. Senior U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie handed down the sentence Thursday in Columbia.

The evidence presented at Favela's trial stated that the abuse began in early 2015 and continued through April 2016 to a child in his care.

Favela confessed to the FBI on videotape that he allowed the child to perform sexual acts on him during the time of the abuse.

He was convicted in October 2016 on three of the four counts included in his indictment.

U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said that the U.S. Attorney's Office prosecutes sexual assault cases when they happen in areas of federal jurisdiction, such as military bases, national parks, etc. She did not indicate where specifically the sexual assault of this child occurred.

Favela was also sentenced to a term of supervised release, sex offender rehabilitation, and will be required to register with the South Carolina Sex Offender register upon his release.

