Sen. Lindsey Graham pokes fun at dispute with Trump through Onion article

As the public dispute between South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and President Donald Trump continues -- far past their distaste for each other during the 2016 Republican Presidential Primary -- one of the Internet's great sources of satire is poking a little fun.

But, it seems Graham is in on the joke as well.

The Onion, a news satire website, posted an article Wednesday night titled, "Lindsey Graham Cowers Behind Tree Trunk As Trump’s Hunting Dogs Close In."

"According to sources, Graham has spent the past day and night wading across frigid creeks, slogging into fetid swampland, and crashing through thickets of thorny brambles in an effort to evade Trump’s pack of hounds, but he has not been able to shake the president’s determined hunting party," the satire article said.

Sen. Graham's staff appears to have seen the article, as the senator's official Facebook page posted a link straight to it.

"Mainstream media missed the biggest news scoop of the year -- The Onion nails it," Graham said. "I won’t go down without a fight. Seeking Asylum in Ecuador. #alternativefacts"

