Wanted man who barricaded himself in home now in custody - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Wanted man who barricaded himself in home now in custody

Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Brandon Trammell Sulton (Source: LCSD) Brandon Trammell Sulton (Source: LCSD)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County Sheriff's deputies have taken a man into custody who barricaded himself inside a home. 

Deputies identified the man as Brandon Trammell Sulton, 37. He was wanted on federal drug charges. 

Officials say they were serving an arrest warrant during the incident but received no response from Sulton.

As a result, deputies closed the 300 block of Shelton Road which is between Pinefield and Vermont Roads.

No one was injured.

