Husband, wife among 3 charged in deadly shooting highlighted on A&E show

Richland County Sheriff's deputies say three people have been arrested in a deadly shooting last week in Denny Terrace that was the subject of a report on A&E's Live PD show.

Deputies were called to the 6500 block of Camelot Street at about 9 p.m. Friday night. Arriving deputies found 37-year-old Benjamin Johnson of Columbia with a fatal gunshot wound.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrests at a news conference Thursday morning.

The suspects Lott identified are a husband and wife from Rock Hill: Sherman Antonio Green and Porchia Nicole Green, both charged with murder, obstructing justice and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. The Greens were arrested at a relative's home Wednesday.

A man from Hopkins, Roosevelt Durham Jr., also was charged with murder and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. He was arrested Thursday morning.

Lott said Durham and the Greens met Johnson on Camelot Street to purchase marijuana and a fight occurred, leading to the shooting.

Investigators say all three were involved in a drug transaction that led to the shooting of Johnson, who was shot once in the upper body. Investigators say they recovered a gun, drugs and scales from the crime scene.

The shooting was also a subject on the A&E show Live PD, which follows law enforcement agencies on calls live. The deputies' response to the scene aired on the program before Johnson's family was notified of his death.

Lott disputed claims the victim’s family found out about the shooting on TV, saying the family was notified by Richland Coroner Gary Watts. Lott said at no time did the program show the victim’s face or reveal his identification on live television.

Lott credited a concerned community for providing information that led to the arrests. The Sheriff stated that this was another senseless killing involving drugs.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.