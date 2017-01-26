Husband, wife among 3 charged in deadly shooting highlighted on - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Husband, wife among 3 charged in deadly shooting highlighted on A&E show

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County Sheriff's deputies say three people have been arrested in a deadly shooting last week in Denny Terrace that was the subject of a report on A&E's Live PD show.

Deputies were called to the 6500 block of Camelot Street at about 9 p.m. Friday night. Arriving deputies found 37-year-old Benjamin Johnson of Columbia with a fatal gunshot wound.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrests at a news conference Thursday morning. 

The suspects Lott identified are a husband and wife from Rock Hill: Sherman Antonio Green and Porchia Nicole Green, both charged with murder, obstructing justice and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. The Greens were arrested at a relative's home Wednesday. 

A man from Hopkins, Roosevelt Durham Jr., also was charged with murder and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. He was arrested Thursday morning. 

Lott said Durham and the Greens met Johnson on Camelot Street to purchase marijuana and a fight occurred, leading to the shooting.

Investigators say all three were involved in a drug transaction that led to the shooting of Johnson, who was shot once in the upper body. Investigators say they recovered a gun, drugs and scales from the crime scene.

The shooting was also a subject on the A&E show Live PD, which follows law enforcement agencies on calls live. The deputies' response to the scene aired on the program before Johnson's family was notified of his death.

Lott disputed claims the victim’s family found out about the shooting on TV, saying the family was notified by Richland Coroner Gary Watts. Lott said at no time did the program show the victim’s face or reveal his identification on live television.

Lott credited a concerned community for providing information that led to the arrests. The Sheriff stated that this was another senseless killing involving drugs.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.  

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-04-25 18:44:10 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-04-25 19:49:50 GMT

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    More >>

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly