Overturned truck cleared from Interstate 77

An overturned tractor-trailer that was one of several crashes causing traffic backups on Interstate 77 Thursday has been cleared.

According to SCDOT, the overturned truck was on Northbound 77 at Decker Boulevard. The tractor-trailer went off the road at the exit ramp and overturned at about 7:30 a.m. No lanes are closed on the Northbound side.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says nobody was injured.

Several other crashes were reported on the Southbound side of 77: at the 12 mile marker just south of Decker Boulevard, 15 mile marker, which is north of Percival Road, and the 18 mile marker near Two Notch Road.

All crash scenes have been cleared.

