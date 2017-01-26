Morning showers clear out to midday sunshine - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Morning showers clear out to midday sunshine

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A cold front will move through the state Thursday with a line of showers ahead of the front in the morning. 

It will be breezy and mild Thursday. Cooler air will filter in later in the day with more January-like temperatures over the next several days.  Highs
in the 50s lows in the 30s.
 
Thursday:  Cloudy with scattered showers this morning, clearing and breezy by midday.  Highs in the middle to upper 60s.  Rain chance 40%
 
Thursday – Sunday:  Mostly sunny, highs in the lower to middle 50s…overnight lows in the lower to middle 30s

