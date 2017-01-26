Morning showers clear out to midday sunshine

One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Just a few months ago, Nikki Wright thought she knew her family.More >>
Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for Egypt's tiny Catholic community and meet with its priests and seminarians before returning to Rome.More >>
A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile test-fire apparently failed Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third such flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts tests in nearby waters.More >>
On Day 100 in office, Trump to visit Pennsylvania to talk tough on trade, mark milestone with rally.More >>
Across the Midlands on Saturday, law enforcement agencies are taking part in the 13 annual National Prescription Drug Take-back Day.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place Saturday night without its traditional star.More >>
More than 330 nonprofits across South Carolina are set to take part in the annual Midlands Gives fundraising challenge on May 2. That includes one organization that works to help families facing major life-changing decisions.More >>
Breaking down President Trump's Twitter account gives a view inside the mind and habits of the commander-in-chief.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
