Morning showers clear out to midday sunshine

A cold front will move through the state Thursday with a line of showers ahead of the front in the morning.

It will be breezy and mild Thursday. Cooler air will filter in later in the day with more January-like temperatures over the next several days. Highs

in the 50s lows in the 30s.



Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers this morning, clearing and breezy by midday. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Rain chance 40%



Thursday – Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs in the lower to middle 50s…overnight lows in the lower to middle 30s

