One recovering from stab wounds - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One recovering from stab wounds

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

One person was treated after being stabbed in Columbia Wednesday night, according to officers with the Columbia Police Department.

The stabbing happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 5400 block of Mauldin Avenue near Farrow Road. An argument turned physical and ended with one person being stabbed in the lower body.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by CPD as officers continue to interview witnesses. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Security tight as pope celebrates open-air Mass in Cairo

    Security tight as pope celebrates open-air Mass in Cairo

    Saturday, April 29 2017 6:00 AM EDT2017-04-29 10:00:57 GMT
    Saturday, April 29 2017 6:00 AM EDT2017-04-29 10:00:57 GMT

    Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for Egypt's tiny Catholic community and meet with its priests and seminarians before returning to Rome.

    More >>

    Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for Egypt's tiny Catholic community and meet with its priests and seminarians before returning to Rome.

    More >>

  • N. Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes

    N. Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes

    Saturday, April 29 2017 6:00 AM EDT2017-04-29 10:00:32 GMT
    Saturday, April 29 2017 6:00 AM EDT2017-04-29 10:00:32 GMT

    A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile test-fire apparently failed Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third such flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts tests in nearby waters.

    More >>

    A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile test-fire apparently failed Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third such flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts tests in nearby waters.

    More >>

  • Trump to spend Day 100 in office talking tough on trade

    Trump to spend Day 100 in office talking tough on trade

    Saturday, April 29 2017 5:59 AM EDT2017-04-29 09:59:15 GMT
    Saturday, April 29 2017 5:59 AM EDT2017-04-29 09:59:15 GMT

    On Day 100 in office, Trump to visit Pennsylvania to talk tough on trade, mark milestone with rally.

    More >>

    On Day 100 in office, Trump to visit Pennsylvania to talk tough on trade, mark milestone with rally.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly