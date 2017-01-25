One recovering from stab wounds

One person was treated after being stabbed in Columbia Wednesday night, according to officers with the Columbia Police Department.

The stabbing happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 5400 block of Mauldin Avenue near Farrow Road. An argument turned physical and ended with one person being stabbed in the lower body.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by CPD as officers continue to interview witnesses.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.