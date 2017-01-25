Questions remain about timing, possibility of Roof's state trial

On Tuesday, the federal judge who was over 22-year-old Dylann Roof's federal trial agreed to share a number of sealed documents with a state judge who would oversee a potential state trial. (Source: WIS)

There's still no word if and when the convicted Charleston church shooter will get a trial in state court.

On Tuesday, the federal judge who was over 22-year-old Dylann Roof's federal trial agreed to share a number of sealed documents with a state judge who would oversee a potential state trial.

Roof, who’s from Columbia, was convicted back in December on a 33-count federal indictment – many of them hate crimes. Earlier this month, a jury decided he should get the death penalty.

However, Roof is still facing a list of pending state charges – multiple counts of murder and attempted murder for the June 2015 massacre at Emanuel AME in Charleston. That state trial was, at one point, scheduled to begin on January 17th, but because of the federal trial, it was delayed indefinitely.

At this point, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson hasn't said how she'll proceed in prosecuting Roof. Some observers have asked why state prosecutors even have to bother at all since a federal jury has already voted to send Roof to death row.

WIS asked that question to an attorney and legal expert, Jack Swerling.

"Well, I think there's several reasons. One is that the charges in Charleston County are murder charges, as opposed to in the federal court you had different charges arising out of the murders,” Swerling said. “The second reason would be that it's possible, and I would think probably likely, that the solicitor believes that this is a case that a Charleston County jury should decide what the ultimately punishment is. You know, the third reason, I think, would be obvious. You don't know verdict is going to stand in federal court. I mean, it's going to go through an appellate process up to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, and it's going to go up to the Supreme Court. It's going to be scrutinized by a number of different judges, so having a conviction and a sentence of death in state court would ensure the possibility of a death sentence even more."

Again, Federal Judge Richard Gergel ordered the release of a number of documents related to Roof's mental competency to state Circuit Court Judge J.C. Nicholson.

Those documents are still sealed from the public.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.