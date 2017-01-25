Columbia needs help designing a newer, better flag

The current Columbia flag features a seal with Latin text that's hard to read, along with images of corn and cotton. (Source: WISTV)

The City of Columbia needs the public's help in designing a new flag. Artists and designers say the current city flag is a bit outdated, and it’s rarely displayed in non-governmental locations.

It’s likely safe to say that many people don’t even know what’s on the city’s current flag: It features a seal with Latin text that's hard to read, along with images of corn and cotton.

“According to flag design expert Ted Kaye, the design doesn’t represent city residents nor does it follow the good principles of good flag design,” designers wrote in a statement.

At the request of the city, the Columbia Design League, with the help of One Columbia, has launched a competition to re-imagine the flag.

Lee Snelgrove, the Executive Director of One Columbia, says 10 finalists will be selected from public submissions. The submissions will receive public input, and then a jury of stakeholders and design experts will recommend a final design to the mayor and city council.

“An updated city flag will bring a new sense of pride to Columbians,” said Councilman Howard Duvall. “The public process spearheaded by the Columbia Design League and One Columbia [and] will be an opportunity to have a positive flag story in this city. [It] will give the great city of Columbia the great flag it deserves.”

Snellgrove said, for the past few decades, Columbia was dominated by the presence and debate of another flag – the Confederate Flag. Following the June 2015 massacre inside a Charleston church, it was removed from the State House lawn that summer.

"When you google "Columbia, SC flag," a lot of the images aren't of the city flag. They're actually of other flags that our city's been so closely linked with,” Snellgrove said in reference to the Confederate Flag. “And I think it's good we take the time to do this process and find a flag that really represents us as a people of Columbia and reframes that flag story that we’ve been hearing all about over the last several years.”

Flag design experts offer the following advice:

Keep it simple. A flag should be so simple that it can be drawn from memory.

Use meaningful symbolism. The flag’s images, colors, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes.

Use two or three basic colors. Limit the number of colors on the flag so they contrast well and come from the standard color set.

No lettering or seals. Never use writing or a seal because both appear small and blurry at a distance and can’t be understood.

Be distinctive or related. Avoid duplicating other flags, but use similarities to show connections.

The public is invited to submit designs until April 10. Designs can be mailed to 1219 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201, e-mailed to colaflag2017@gmail.com, or tweet your idea to @DesignLeague using the hashtag #ColaFlag.

