Irmo student named top 8th grade reader in South Carolina

Eighth grader Corey Corley earned the title of Highest Reading Hero for eighth grade across the state after reading 1,040 pages in two weeks. (Source: School District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties)

An Irmo Middle School student has been recognized as the top eight grade reader in South Carolina by the Read with the Gamecocks organization.

Eighth grader Corey Corley earned the title of Highest Reading Hero for eighth grade across the state after reading 1,040 pages in two weeks.

“I felt really surprised and I also felt appreciated. I thought it was nice how I won,” Corley said.

The Read with the Gamecocks reading program promotes literacy and encourages reading among students from kindergarten through eighth grade. The Irmo Middles School’s media center coordinated the Read with the Gamecocks program at the school. Each student that participated read every day for two weeks during the contest. They recorded how the number of pages they read on a reading log.

Corley was one of many students who took on the reading challenge. For the competition he read books by Ricki Riordon and James Patterson, his two favorite authors.

“I’m incredibly proud of this young man, I’m excited for him,” said Irmo Middle School Principal Robert Jackson. “We want students to have a love and a passion for reading and we want them to be excellent readers.”

All of the students who participated received vouchers to both a South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball game. As one of the state’s grade level Highest Reading Heroes, Corey was recognized with a certificate and an opportunity to meet Cocky post-game.

He offered some advice for other students about the power of reading.

“A book has more power for imagination than something online. Just keep reading!” Corley expressed.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.