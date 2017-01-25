Orangeburg man wanted on drug possession charge

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on drug-related charges.

Deputies say Shelly Thomas Faulling, 46, is wanted on a meth distribution charge.

Faulling was seen on a surveillance footage at a convenience store on Charleston Highway in Orangeburg dropping a package containing meth into a garbage can.

Deputies initially questioned Faulling at the store in connection to a stolen vehicle they believed he was driving. He was allowed to leave while deputies waited to view the security footage to confirm if he was driving the stolen truck. The footage not only showed that Faulling was driving the truck but it also showed him dumping drugs.

Faulling was picked up from the store by an unknown man and woman. Witnesses told deputies that both the man and woman returned to the store after deputies left looking for the drugs Faulling left.

If you have any information on Faulling’s location, you are urged to contact the OCSO at (803) 534-3550. You can also contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

