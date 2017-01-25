Haley sees 'new vision' in initial tweet as UN ambassador

WASHINGTON, DC (WIS) - Just a few hours after being sworn in as the 29th U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley tweeted a photo that shows she's gone right to work in her new role.

A tweet made to her verified Twitter account shows the ambassador at the White House with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

Her tweet reads: "A new day. A new strength. A new vision."

A new day. A new strength. A new vision. pic.twitter.com/xSO83O8bdN — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 25, 2017

Haley, who had a strong confirmation hearing, was voted into the role with a 96-4 Senate vote Tuesday. The four senators that voted no are: Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Tom Udall, and Sen. Martin Heinrich.

After resigning as the 116th governor of South Carolina, she transferred power to Henry McMaster. She was sworn in by Vice President Pence Wednesday morning.

Haley replaces Obama administration appointee Samantha Power. Haley will work out of New York City, the home of the United Nations.

