Haley sees 'new vision' in initial tweet as UN ambassador - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Haley sees 'new vision' in initial tweet as UN ambassador

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Nikki Haley/Twitter) (Source: Nikki Haley/Twitter)

WASHINGTON, DC (WIS) - Just a few hours after being sworn in as the 29th U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley tweeted a photo that shows she's gone right to work in her new role. 

A tweet made to her verified Twitter account shows the ambassador at the White House with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. 

Her tweet reads: "A new day. A new strength. A new vision." 

Haley, who had a strong confirmation hearing, was voted into the role with a 96-4 Senate vote Tuesday. The four senators that voted no are: Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Tom Udall, and Sen. Martin Heinrich. 

After resigning as the 116th governor of South Carolina, she transferred power to Henry McMaster. She was sworn in by Vice President Pence Wednesday morning. 

Haley replaces Obama administration appointee Samantha Power. Haley will work out of New York City, the home of the United Nations. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Friday, April 28 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-04-29 00:11:43 GMT
    The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    More >>

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 years

    Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 years

    Saturday, April 29 2017 12:03 AM EDT2017-04-29 04:03:55 GMT
    Nathaniel "Nate" Antron Hunter (Source: Lexington Co. Detention Center)Nathaniel "Nate" Antron Hunter (Source: Lexington Co. Detention Center)

    A man accused of breaking into a West Columbia apartment and attacking a woman and her daughter was found guilty in a Lexington County court on Friday. 

    More >>

    A man accused of breaking into a West Columbia apartment and attacking a woman and her daughter was found guilty in a Lexington County court on Friday. 

    More >>

  • Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Friday, April 28 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:59:41 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:59:41 GMT
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.More >>
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.More >>

  • N. Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes

    N. Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes

    Friday, April 28 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:58:24 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:58:24 GMT

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    More >>

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly