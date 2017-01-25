NC man admits to killing 8-month-old son with Benadryl, several - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

NC man admits to killing 8-month-old son with Benadryl, several other crimes

(Source: WYFF) (Source: WYFF)

MONROE, NC (WYFF) - A North Carolina, man pleaded guilty Tuesday to causing the death of his 8-month-old son, attacking a bail bondsman with a machete, stealing firearms from his grandfather and setting fire to two buildings, according to a news release from a district attorney.

Samuel Tyler Potter, 26, admitted that he gave his baby, who had been agitated and crying, a dropper full of Benadryl in 2013, the release from District Attorney Scott Thomas said. Court records showed that Potter also mixed Benadryl into his son’s formula

Potter burned down a chicken coop and a shed in 2012. Potter was also accused of attacking a bondsman with a machete and then attempting to shoot him in 2014. He had been in jail for stealing firearms from his grandfather.

Potter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, attempted first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.

Potter was sentenced to 19 to 25 years in prison.

