Want a free bottle of McDonald's Big Mac Sauce? Here's how to get one

Four South Carolina McDonald's locations will be a part of a giveaway of Big Mac Special Sauce on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The locations include:

434 Gervais St. Columbia, SC 29201

4815 US Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

333 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412-2500

1533 Johnny Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464-3209

The giveaway will happen from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday. The giveaway is a part of a nationwide giveaway to supply the masses of 10,000 bottles of the fast food favorite condiment.

Quantities are limited and the giveaway is awarded on a first come, first served basis. Must by 18 years or older to receive a bottle of sauce. One bottle of sauce per customer. The sauce must stay refrigerated. No purchase necessary.

Customers can also enter to win Big Macs every week for a Year from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., with no purchase necessary.

In addition, customers can also download the McDonald’s App for money-saving offers on the Big Mac Sandwiches and a special FREE sandwich offer available with the McD App after the Super Bowl valid from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9 at participating restaurants in the Midlands.

Teams score a total of: Above 50 points: Free Grand Mac Between 25-50 points: Free Big Mac Below 25 points scored: Free Jr. Mac



You can also follow locally on @McD_Columbia for more Big Mac events and giveaways.

The Big Mac was introduced in 1968 - and the special sauce is an intricate part of its build: two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame-seed bun.

The first bottle of Big Mac Special Sauce given away in the U.S. was gifted to the Delligatti family in memory of Michael “Jim” Delligatti.

