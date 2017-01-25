Ban lifted on certain items at Lexington Co. Judicial Center - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Ban lifted on certain items at Lexington Co. Judicial Center

(Source: Lexington County government website) (Source: Lexington County government website)

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Beginning Jan. 30, items that were once forbidden at the Lexington County Judicial Center will be permitted again. 

The items, banned from the center since 2015, are cell phones, bags, and strollers. The items are still subject to search by law enforcement officers, Lexington County Clerk of Court Lisa Comer said

“After consulting with Sheriff Jay Koon and his deputies who provide security at the courthouse, I’ve made the decision to allow cellphones, bags, and strollers into the courthouse,” Comer said. “In this day and age, the public expects to be able to take their cell phone with them virtually everywhere. We know many people use their phone as a calendar and have important information on them that’s often a part of the business they’re doing at the courthouse.”

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said that deputies will screen items and people entering the courthouse with X-ray machines and metal detectors. 

Koon said guns, knives and any other items that could be considered a weapon are still prohibited.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Friday, April 28 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:49:42 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:49:42 GMT
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.More >>
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.More >>

  • Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Friday, April 28 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:49:20 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:49:20 GMT

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

    More >>

  • Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Friday, April 28 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:48:56 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:48:56 GMT

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    More >>

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly