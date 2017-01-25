Ban lifted on certain items at Lexington Co. Judicial Center

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Beginning Jan. 30, items that were once forbidden at the Lexington County Judicial Center will be permitted again.

The items, banned from the center since 2015, are cell phones, bags, and strollers. The items are still subject to search by law enforcement officers, Lexington County Clerk of Court Lisa Comer said

“After consulting with Sheriff Jay Koon and his deputies who provide security at the courthouse, I’ve made the decision to allow cellphones, bags, and strollers into the courthouse,” Comer said. “In this day and age, the public expects to be able to take their cell phone with them virtually everywhere. We know many people use their phone as a calendar and have important information on them that’s often a part of the business they’re doing at the courthouse.”

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said that deputies will screen items and people entering the courthouse with X-ray machines and metal detectors.

Koon said guns, knives and any other items that could be considered a weapon are still prohibited.

