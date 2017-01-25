Sheriff: Trail cam helps nab thieving man, grandson

One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Video of a high school student being sucker-punched in a high school cafeteria Thursday has gone viral after a concerned mother posted it online.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Weeks ago, WIS interviewed all of the candidates who will be on the primary ballot on Tuesday. We asked all of them the same five questions. Here’s how they responded.More >>
Food for thought. Most of us take for granted that we live close to a grocery store. And we always have quick access to a wide range of top quality food options. But many people in our metro area don't have that luxury.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety needs your help locating a pregnant runaway teen who may be on her way to Mexico with her boyfriend.More >>
A trip to the Grand Canyon led to an 80-year-old woman's decision to return to school and seek a PhD in historic preservation.More >>
Lawmakers are organizing to fight the state’s growing heroin epidemic. A special opioid committee made up of state representatives is now tasked to help curb the death count from drug overdoses, after several bills to crackdown on use still haven’t become law.More >>
Five suspects who were arrested by Orangeburg deputies on Thursday have been linked to a string of robberies that have happened throughout this week.More >>
