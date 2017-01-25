Sheriff: Trail cam helps nab thieving man, grandson

A Midlands man's placement of a trail camera at a home he was building helped catch a grandfather/grandson team who had stolen a large number of power tools from the property, authorities in Kershaw County said.

Sixty-four-year-old Jimmy Laverne Arthur and his grandson, 18-year-old Jeremy Thomas Arthur, were arrested and charged with petit larceny on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Jim Matthews.

The sheriff said a man building a house in the county told investigators the building had been broken into and several power tools had been taken. He provided detailed descriptions of the tools and pictures from a trail camera he had installed on his property.

That camera captured images of the suspects' vehicle and license plate number as it entered and exited the property.

Based on those photos, investigators were able to quickly identify the suspects. After investigators confronted the two men, both eventually admitted to being involved, according to the sheriff. Jimmy Arthur later told investigators where to find all of the tools, Matthews said.

“The reason this case came to a quick conclusion was due to the pictures obtained by the trail camera that the homeowner had very wisely placed in a strategic location,” Matthews said. “Without those photos the chances of this case being solved were slim.”

Jeremy Arthur has no adult criminal record. Jimmy Arthur has been previously arrested for multiple traffic offenses to include habitual offender, failure to stop for a blue light, receiving stolen goods, breach of trust, attempt to allude, shoplifting and interstate transportation of stolen vehicle, according to Matthews.

