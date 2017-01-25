Sheriff: Trail cam helps nab thieving man, grandson - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sheriff: Trail cam helps nab thieving man, grandson

Jimmy Laverne Arthur (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Jimmy Laverne Arthur (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
Jeremy Thomas Arthur (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Jeremy Thomas Arthur (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Midlands man's placement of a trail camera at a home he was building helped catch a grandfather/grandson team who had stolen a large number of power tools from the property, authorities in Kershaw County said.

Sixty-four-year-old Jimmy Laverne Arthur and his grandson, 18-year-old Jeremy Thomas Arthur, were arrested and charged with petit larceny on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Jim Matthews.

The sheriff said a man building a house in the county told investigators the building had been broken into and several power tools had been taken. He provided detailed descriptions of the tools and pictures from a trail camera he had installed on his property.

That camera captured images of the suspects' vehicle and license plate number as it entered and exited the property.

Based on those photos, investigators were able to quickly identify the suspects. After investigators confronted the two men, both eventually admitted to being involved, according to the sheriff. Jimmy Arthur later told investigators where to find all of the tools, Matthews said.

“The reason this case came to a quick conclusion was due to the pictures obtained by the trail camera that the homeowner had very wisely placed in a strategic location,” Matthews said. “Without those photos the chances of this case being solved were slim.”

Jeremy Arthur has no adult criminal record. Jimmy Arthur has been previously arrested for multiple traffic offenses to include habitual offender, failure to stop for a blue light, receiving stolen goods, breach of trust, attempt to allude, shoplifting and interstate transportation of stolen vehicle, according to Matthews.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Friday, April 28 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:49:42 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:49:42 GMT
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.More >>
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.More >>

  • Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Friday, April 28 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:49:20 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:49:20 GMT

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

    More >>

  • Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Friday, April 28 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:48:56 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:48:56 GMT

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    More >>

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly