Sen. Hugh Leatherman regains Senate President Pro Tempore post

Sen. Hugh Leatherman will regain a position he resigned from in order to avoid becoming the lieutenant governor of South Carolina.

Leatherman, the former Senate President Pro Tempore, resigned from the post to prevent from becoming the lieutenant governor, a politically weak role in state government.

By a vote of 28-16, Leatherman was elected.

Leatherman's resignation set up a domino effect on who would be elected to his former post and elevated to the lieutenant governor's role. Ultimately, Sen. Kevin Bryant was unanimously selected and elevated to the post.

Still, the musical chairs routine upset at least one senator who nominated another man to take Leatherman's spot.

Sen. Shane Massey nominated Sen. Harvey Peeler to be the next Senate President Pro Tempore. Peeler argued Leatherman is so powerful because he wears many hats as a chairman on many committees at the State House.

"But what we’ve got here is the consolidation in one person who’s elected merely by one forty-sixth of the state," Massey said. "I see that as a problem. I think a lot of other people see that as a problem, too.”

Massey went further, calling Leatherman's political maneuvering "shameless."

"If you took the oath, dadgum it, you ought to do it," Massey said.

Massey held up former Senate President Pro Tempore Glenn McConnell as an example. McConnell, who was elevated to the lieutenant governor's seat after former Lt. Gov. Ken Ard resigned from the job, ultimately decided to take the number two job.

McConnell, however, would soon leave the seat vacant to become the president of the College of Charleston.

Leatherman, however, argued that it was nothing unusual.

"You go back, you look at Sen. Marion Gressette. Look at Sen. Rembert Dennis. Sen. Edgar Brown. All of those people at some time or other was chairman of a major committee, whether it be judiciary or finance, and they were President Pro Tem. This is a hollow argument that those who want to make a change are pulling out," Leatherman said.

