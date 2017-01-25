SC Senate elevates Sen. Kevin Bryant to lieutenant governor role - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC Senate elevates Sen. Kevin Bryant to lieutenant governor role

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIS) -

Members of the South Carolina Senate overwhelmingly voted to elect Upstate Sen. Kevin Bryant to be the next Senate President Pro Tempore, but his election automatically triggers him to replace outgoing Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster.

The political musical chairs meant Bryant temporarily became the leader of the Senate before he was elevated to be the next lieutenant governor of South Carolina. 

Bryant has been a Senator for more than 12 years. If he ascends to the office of lieutenant governor, there are issues he now pushes for that he would be removed from championing. One of those is his involvement in the state’s pension crisis. He says he would talk with McMaster to ask that he continue advocating for a fix -- though in a different way, more of like as a spokesperson. 

South Carolina's Constitution states the Senate Pro Tempore would turn into the Palmetto State's number two leader behind the newly elevated Gov. McMaster. 

McMaster was sworn in as governor on Tuesday after former Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to take a post as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

