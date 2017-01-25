Lexington County deputies will soon be wearing body cameras

Close to a year and a half after a state law was signed requiring law enforcement agencies to implement body cameras, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department is moving forward with plans to purchase cameras for the department.

South Carolina's law signed in June 2015 not only requires state and local law enforcement agencies to adopt policies on body cameras, it includes which officers should wear them and when but it also states, departments can wait until they have "full funding."

On Tuesday county council approved $67,500 in state funds to purchase 60 cameras. Sheriff Jay Koon said his deputies could be using those cameras within a few months.

"Body cameras are valuable tools that our citizens expect us to have,” said Koon. “They help us be transparent and accountable to those we protect and serve.”

Sheriff Koon has selected a model of body camera that clips onto the collar of a deputy's uniform and will be worn by different deputies to include School Resource Officers and deputies who patrol the roads. He added the cameras can be activated by the deputies and will include video and audio recording.

"It's activated by the deputies. There are some other features that we can tie it in to things like when your weapon is drawn and all that stuff we have to develop when it gets here to see what's best for us," said Koon. "Once it gets up and rolling and is successful, it's going to take over 200 for our agency and we'll try to see what kind of funding gets us there."

He said the cameras will also provide a different vantage point and help tell the full story.

"With so many people being able to carry a smartphone these days with videos and video capability, I think it's important for us to have the start and finish of the encounter with the public so we get the whole picture when we start doing our investigation," said Koon.

The Sheriff said their policy will require footage to be stored for at least 45 days or longer depending on the need.

“We’ll place the cameras on deputies across the county to ensure we get as much footage as we can,” Koon said. “We’ll also be ready to make immediate modifications to our policy to address any unforeseen issues that might arise.”

A statewide committee will determine future funding for additional body cameras later this year.

"I want to thank the county council for seeing the need for this and spending the state funds to purchase this first round of body cameras," said Koon.

The state has granted money to several other Midlands departments as well including $132,000 to Richland County and $118,000 to Newberry County.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.