Lexington County deputies will soon be wearing body cameras - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington County deputies will soon be wearing body cameras

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Close to a year and a half after a state law was signed requiring law enforcement agencies to implement body cameras, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department is moving forward with plans to purchase cameras for the department.

South Carolina's law signed in June 2015 not only requires state and local law enforcement agencies to adopt policies on body cameras, it includes which officers should wear them and when but it also states, departments can wait until they have "full funding."

On Tuesday county council approved $67,500 in state funds to purchase 60 cameras. Sheriff Jay Koon said his deputies could be using those cameras within a few months. 

"Body cameras are valuable tools that our citizens expect us to have,” said Koon. “They help us be transparent and accountable to those we protect and serve.”

Sheriff Koon has selected a model of body camera that clips onto the collar of a deputy's uniform and will be worn by different deputies to include School Resource Officers and deputies who patrol the roads. He added the cameras can be activated by the deputies and will include video and audio recording.

"It's activated by the deputies. There are some other features that we can tie it in to things like when your weapon is drawn and all that stuff we have to develop when it gets here to see what's best for us," said Koon. "Once it gets up and rolling and is successful, it's going to take over 200 for our agency and we'll try to see what kind of funding gets us there."

He said the cameras will also provide a different vantage point and help tell the full story.

"With so many people being able to carry a smartphone these days with videos and video capability, I think it's important for us to have the start and finish of the encounter with the public so we get the whole picture when we start doing our investigation," said Koon.

The Sheriff said their policy will require footage to be stored for at least 45 days or longer depending on the need.

“We’ll place the cameras on deputies across the county to ensure we get as much footage as we can,” Koon said. “We’ll also be ready to make immediate modifications to our policy to address any unforeseen issues that might arise.”

A statewide committee will determine future funding for additional body cameras later this year.

"I want to thank the county council for seeing the need for this and spending the state funds to purchase this first round of body cameras," said Koon.

The state has granted money to several other Midlands departments as well including $132,000 to Richland County and $118,000 to Newberry County.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Friday, April 28 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-04-29 00:11:43 GMT
    The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    More >>

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • N. Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes

    N. Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes

    Saturday, April 29 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-04-29 04:07:33 GMT
    Saturday, April 29 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-04-29 04:07:33 GMT

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    More >>

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    More >>

  • Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Saturday, April 29 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-04-29 04:07:19 GMT
    Saturday, April 29 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-04-29 04:07:19 GMT
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.More >>
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.More >>

  • Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 years

    Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 years

    Saturday, April 29 2017 12:03 AM EDT2017-04-29 04:03:55 GMT
    Nathaniel "Nate" Antron Hunter (Source: Lexington Co. Detention Center)Nathaniel "Nate" Antron Hunter (Source: Lexington Co. Detention Center)

    A man accused of breaking into a West Columbia apartment and attacking a woman and her daughter was found guilty in a Lexington County court on Friday. 

    More >>

    A man accused of breaking into a West Columbia apartment and attacking a woman and her daughter was found guilty in a Lexington County court on Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly