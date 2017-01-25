LIVE NOW: Protesters hang sign above the skies of Washington DC near White House

One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a fast-food worker in the leg after an argument turned violent.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a fast-food worker in the leg after an argument turned violent.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber; all because her son's haircut was taking too long. According to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the woman's son was getting his haircut on April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber; all because her son's haircut was taking too long. According to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the woman's son was getting his haircut on April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five officials say they have terminated an agreement with a security company after an incident involving pepper spray led to seven students exposed to the spray.More >>
Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five officials say they have terminated an agreement with a security company after an incident involving pepper spray led to seven students exposed to the spray.More >>
Four Lowcountry mayors responded to President Donald Trump's expected executive order on offshore drilling locations.More >>
Four Lowcountry mayors responded to President Donald Trump's expected executive order on offshore drilling locations.More >>
A development company has eyeballed prime real estate near SCANA's south campus is Cayce near I-77 - and will reportedly be developing what they're calling Columbia Capital Outlets.More >>
A development company has eyeballed prime real estate near SCANA's south campus is Cayce near I-77 - and will reportedly be developing what they're calling Columbia Capital Outlets.More >>
Video of a high school student being sucker-punched in a high school cafeteria Thursday has gone viral after a concerned mother posted it online.More >>
Video of a high school student being sucker-punched in a high school cafeteria Thursday has gone viral after a concerned mother posted it online.More >>
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.More >>
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a fast-food worker in the leg after an argument turned violent.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a fast-food worker in the leg after an argument turned violent.More >>
A Sumter County woman stands accused after her two children tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Sumter County woman stands accused after her two children tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>