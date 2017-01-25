LIVE NOW: Protesters hang sign above the skies of Washington DC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE NOW: Protesters hang sign above the skies of Washington DC near White House

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: NBC)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIS) -

Protesters from Greenpeace hung a giant sign reading "RESIST" on a crane hanging over the skies of Washington DC.

