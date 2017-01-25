Former Gov. Nikki Haley officially sworn in as US Ambassador to United Nations

Gov. Nikki Haley cruised to confirmation to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. (Source: WIS)

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is now officially the United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

In a brief ceremony Wednesday morning, Haley was sworn by Vice President Mike Pence into the position she was tapped to take by President Donald Trump.

"Our new ambassador to the United Nations is living proof of the purpose of America," Pence said. "The daughter of immigrants, she would rise to become the first female Indian American governor in our country's history. The people of South Carolina have placed great faith in you, and you repaid them with an extraordinary record of success, which has created prosperity and opportunity for the people of South Carolina."

Haley was given a near-unanimous thumbs up to be the US representative to the international body in a 96-4 vote in the Senate on Tuesday.

Following her approval, she resigned from the governor's office, leading to Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster to take over as the next governor of South Carolina.

