Truck crashes into Lexington gas station awning - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lexington Police Department) (Source: Lexington Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating after a semi-truck crashed into and knocked over part of a gas station. 

According to police, one lane of outbound West Main Street near Chariot Street is closed off while emergency officials clean up the scene. 

No injuries have been reported. 

