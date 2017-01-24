Blythewood woman dies in two-vehicle collision

A Blythewood woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident in Lexington Tuesday.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident took place around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening. Cpl. Collins said a 2001 Dodge Durango traveling west on Highway 378 collided with a 1996 Honda Accord, which pulled in front of the sports utility vehicle from Clubside Drive.

The driver of the Accord was identified by Lexington County Coroner as 20-year-old Autumn Joiner.

Fisher said Joiner was not wearing a seat belt.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

