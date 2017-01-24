CFD temporarily closes Shandon Fire Station 9

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia firefighters could be back in their Shandon station by the end of the week after the building gets treated for mold.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said he temporarily closed Station #9 on Devine Street Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" after testing showed slightly elevated levels of mold inside the building.

"I think this has probably been an ongoing issue here at this station due to multiple reasons," said Jenkins. "It could be from a leaking roof. There are a lot of repairs that need to be done to the station even on the foundation and the corners, where the corners have separated from the building. I don't think it was something that happened over night."

Jenkins said firefighters routinely write-up complaints or issues that need to be addressed. Last week he said he was notified that a few firefighters had gotten sick and had concerns about the air quality. Jenkins could not elaborate on the firefighters' conditions but did say they were expected to be OK.

"If you've got moisture on the inside [of a building], water leaking, stuff like that, that can cause the mold," said Jenkins. "This station does have some leaks that have been brought to our attention that we're aware of. This station is actually in line to have the roof replaced."

Crews began working on "scrubbing the air" to mitigate the mold Wednesday morning. Jenkins said that process would take approximately 24 hours, after which, additional air quality tests would be conducted.

Depending on the results of those test, Jenkins said the eight firefighters who live and work in that station, per shift, could possibly move back into the Shandon Station sometime on Friday.

This is the second fire station in about two years that's had a mold issue. In March 2015, Fire Station 27 on Farrow Road was briefly shut down and treated. Chief Jenkins says he is inspecting each station to see when repairs are needed.

