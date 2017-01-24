Plans for new West Columbia school moves forward despite protest

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Some people who live in West Columbia say they are growing increasingly frustrated with plans to build a new elementary school near their homes.

West Columbia's zoning board of appeals moved this project forward Tuesday evening as members gave their approval for the new school.

The Lexington Two school district is looking to break ground for the site off of Cougar Drive. Officials say buses would pull up to the new school using Hummingbird Drive.

Before the vote came down at Tuesday’s meeting, several residents who live on that street spoke out against the plan. They say that they are worried about the added traffic the new school would create.

They also say Hummingbird Road frequently floods during heavy rain.

"Another part of the hearing had to address parking because there is not enough parking at the new school," said Hummingbird Drive resident John Hodges.

Pam Wrenn, another Hummingbird Drive resident, was also critical of the district's plans for the new school.

"They [the school district] didn't make it conducive and a good experience for the neighborhood to go to this school,” Wrenn said. “They just didn't listen to what the neighborhood had to say."

The school district still needs to get necessary permits in order to build the new school. Those would have to come from SCDOT as well as Lexington County.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.