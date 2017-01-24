West Columbia officially breaks ground on new complex for Meeting Street

A new development that could bring a lot of activity to the riverside section of the city is now officially on its way.

West Columbia leaders and area business leaders broke ground on the "Brookland Project" Tuesday. The roughly $40 million development is being spearheaded by officials with Estates & Companies.

Developers at that firm have been looking to put a new apartment building where Meeting Streets meets Alexander Road. The complex would also feature a new parking garage, new restaurants, and a walking trail.

Many in West Columbia feel the project will be the start of big changes for the city’s east side.



“I believe that it’s going to create vibrancy not only in this area but we hope to see that spread up Meeting Street and down State Street as well,” said BJ Unthank, who is the city’s economic development director.

“We think that it’s gonna bring a lot more people here that don’t currently visit West Columbia,” said Teresa Hodge who is a project director with ‘Estates & Companies’ “and it’s just gonna be a catalyst for new development to the area.”

The city says it is already working with SCDOT on plans to deal with added traffic from the site.

Officials say full completion of the project is still years away.

