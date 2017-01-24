West Columbia officially breaks ground on new complex for Meeting Street

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson got emotional after he was picked by Houston in the NFL Draft Thursday night while reading a letter from his mother.More >>
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
Charleston's Mayor Tecklenburg will join local leaders in a response to President Trump's executive order on offshore drilling locations.More >>
People will salute our area military this weekend at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort during the big air show.More >>
About 200 Georgia-based soldiers from Fort Stewart are returning to Afghanistan.More >>
Troopers said one person is dead and four people were hurt, including two toddlers, after a four-vehicle crash on I-26 in Newberry County on Thursday.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
