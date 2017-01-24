'Anything can happen': TV show broadcasts Columbia man's body before coroner makes call

Live PD follows law enforcement agencies in six cities and broadcasts live on Friday nights. The show is designed to give viewers an up-close look at the job, and now it's stirring controversy after a Columbia murder victim's body was shown on TV.

In a promotion clip from the show, a police detective says: "Anything can happen. We can't stop it. It's live." Live PD promotes unprecedented access and accountability.

"We are documenting live the operations of police departments all over the country," Live PD and A&E executive producer David Doss said. "As they get a call, as they come onto a scene; we're learning what it's all about at the same time they are."

On Jan. 20, shots were fired on Camelot Street in North Columbia. Richland County deputies and Live PD responded. When they arrived, the body of Benjamin Johnson, 37, was lying in the front yard.

"It wasn't for quite a while that we were there until we learned that the person on the ground was actually fatally wounded," said Doss. "At that moment, with the help and guidance of the sheriff's office, we moved our cameras out of there, we got off of that shot right away."

But for some, it was too late. Chris Johnson, the victim's brother got a phone call that night and rushed back home.

"I've never seen so many blue lights in my life. When I ran up to see him I saw yellow tape. When I saw that, I already knew somebody was gone and I knew it was my brother," said Johnson. "When I got out here I didn't pay attention to Live PD, but from what my friends and family said they didn't like what was going on."

Doss said it is never the show's intention to notify a family of a death.

"This is a tragedy and we were there, we were documenting it," Doss said. "It was inadvertent, our hearts go out to the family and all of the people that were involved there, it was a very very um, a stunning and obviously very tragic moment."

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said it is concerning when the media, a national television show, well-intentioned friends, or curious bystanders on social media notify families.

"When someone dies, there's a procedure we like to follow," said Watts. "I think the show itself serves a purpose. I think the community likes to know what's going on," Watts added. "I would just ask - and have asked - just be more cautious when they have a situation like that they don't show the deceased."

Johnson said his brother was not perfect but he was loved and deserved some decency.

"He recognized the bad choices he made in his life and he decided he would do the right thing and he was on his way," Johnson said. "For him to go out the way he did, he didn't deserve that. On everything, I love my brother. He didn't deserve that."

Benjamin Johnson leaves behind four children.

Richland County investigators are still looking into Johnson's murder and no arrests have been made. If you have any information that can help, call CRIMESTOPPERS, 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.