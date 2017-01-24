REACTION: Nikki Haley confirmed as 29th UN ambassador

Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.More >>
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.More >>
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.More >>
After nearly 2 months of campaigning, the candidates hoping to fill the South Carolina House seat held by the late Representative Joe Neal are in the home stretch.More >>
After nearly 2 months of campaigning, the candidates hoping to fill the South Carolina House seat held by the late Representative Joe Neal are in the home stretch.More >>
Fort Jackson received a big donation on Thursday ahead of its 100th anniversary.More >>
Fort Jackson received a big donation on Thursday ahead of its 100th anniversary.More >>
Mike Williams is officially off the board in the NFL Draft.More >>
Mike Williams is officially off the board in the NFL Draft.More >>
A possible vote could come next week as the GOP tries to secure enough support to pass the bill.More >>
A possible vote could come next week as the GOP tries to secure enough support to pass the bill.More >>
Columbia police are investigating an armed robbery at a local Dollar General.More >>
Columbia police are investigating an armed robbery at a local Dollar General.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>