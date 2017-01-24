REACTION: Nikki Haley confirmed as 29th UN ambassador

A number of South Carolina politicians and other notable people and organizations have issued statements regarding former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's confirmation as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Haley was confirmed as the next UN Ambassador by a 96-4 vote Tuesday.

Haley will replace Samantha Power - the Obama Administration's appointee.

Here are the statements:

GOP

Congratulations to our newest Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley! pic.twitter.com/7HEAfje5Rc — GOP (@GOP) January 24, 2017

Rev. Franklin Graham

Congratulations to South Carolina Gov. @NikkiHaley on her confirmation as @UN Ambassador today! — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 25, 2017

South Carolina Republican Party

SCGOP Chairman Matt Moore issued the following statement prior to Governor Nikki R. Haley receiving confirmation from the full U.S. Senate as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: Governor Nikki Haley was the right governor for the right time in South Carolina's history. She has led our state through many difficult days with grace and humility. We will miss Governor Haley's strong, principled leadership- but we'll also miss her compassion, kindness, and love for our state. Governor Haley, Michael, and their children are in our prayers as they begin this new chapter.

Sen. Lindsay Graham

Great vote for @NikkiHaley. Very proud she received overwhelming bipartisan support.



She will be a strong voice for the US at the UN. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2017

Sen. Tim Scott

Proud to support my friend @nikkihaley who has been confirmed as our next UN Ambassador. I look forward to addressing her by her new title! pic.twitter.com/x8VfwAHpLA — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 24, 2017

Rep. Joe Wilson (SC-02)

Governor Nikki Haley will be a remarkable U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. She will be a fierce advocate for American values and our allies on the world stage and will bring fresh leadership to the United Nations. I also want to congratulate Governor Henry McMaster. I am confident that Governor McMaster will succeed in his new role, and I look forward to working with him to create jobs and promote limited government and expanded freedom in South Carolina.

