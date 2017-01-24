Officials seek identities after pawn shop break-in

The Sumter Police Department is searching for two people wanted for breaking into a local pawn shop.

Officers made their way to 1961 McCray’s Mill Road at 4 a.m. on January 20 to respond to an alarm call. Investigators discovered that Top Dollar Pawn was illegally entered and an undetermined number of firearms were stolen.

Officials say the couple was seen in surveillance footage outside of the pawn shop.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

