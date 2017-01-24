Sen. Leatherman resigns from Pro Tempore position

In a statement released Tuesday evening, Senator Hugh Leatherman submitted his resignation as President Pro Tempore of the South Carolina Senate.

The resignation is effective immediately. The resignation allows Leatherman to avoid becoming the next lieutenant governor of South Carolina.

“The State Supreme Court clarified any questions on the line of succession and as I’ve stated before, I have no desire to seek statewide office and I will remain in the Senate," Senator Leatherman said.

Leatherman's resignation comes as Nikki Haley is expected to be the next Ambassador to the United Nations. If Haley exits her current role, Henry McMaster will become governor of South Carolina.

The resignation move was expected. It creates the possibility for Sen. @kevinbryantsc to become the Lt. Gov., instead of Leatherman @wis10 — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) January 24, 2017

An election for President Pro Tempore will be held when the Senate returns to full session and the senator elected to that position will then succeed to the lieutenant governor's post.

