Interactive art: Decoda Cello Quartet pays visit to Kershaw Co. schools

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) – They’re Juilliard-trained and Carnegie Hall approved, but they spent some time in a non-traditional concert hall this week.

The Decoda Cello Quartet is a part of the New York-based “Decoda Chamber,” a collective aimed at bringing music to everyone.

The quartet made a stop at Pine Tree Hill Elementary School in Kershaw County on Monday to share their passion for music with teachers and students at the school.

“We believe everybody should have the same accessibility to be able to interact with music that we love,” said Decoda member Claire Bryant.

Bryant, a native of Camden, SC, says she wants to bring the same music that they play at Carnegie Hall to community venues like public schools. The group also paid a visit to Lee Correctional Institution on Tuesday.

“We feel that music and art have the power to inspire, to heal, to bring people together. And we certainly share the passion for this music, so we are looking for anyone with open ears to listen to us,” said Yves Dharamraj.

The performance differs based on audience, but the group says they aren’t “dumbing anything down.” Instead, they aim to tap into the world of the child, or the inmate, or the audience member that they’re playing for.

“We see confidence levels, we see inspiration, we see creativity, thinking outside the box – things that aren’t just restricted to the arts, but will serve anybody going into any career,” Dharamraj said.

And when it comes to playing for the kids – members of the quartet say it’s especially important to highlight the arts at a time when resources in some schools are limited.

“Kids want to create. And whatever way they decide to create is really up to them. But as artists, it’s important that we show them, we give them the tools, we give them the confidence, to be able to create.”

If you’d like to see the Decoda Cello Quartet play while they’re in town, they’ll be playing a concert at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County on Wednesday night at 7 PM.

It’s for part two of the 2016-2017 Chamber Music Series. To purchase tickets, click here.

