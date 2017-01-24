Boaters rescued after capsizing in Congaree River

A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.More >>
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.More >>
Mike Williams is officially off the board in the NFL Draft.More >>
Mike Williams is officially off the board in the NFL Draft.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who was arrested after he allegedly hit a Lexington Medical Center security officer with a car Thursday morning.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who was arrested after he allegedly hit a Lexington Medical Center security officer with a car Thursday morning.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
There’s not a price tag that can be placed on independence. That’s the message from a Columbia woman whose life has been forever changed because of Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services, also known as PAALS.More >>
There’s not a price tag that can be placed on independence. That’s the message from a Columbia woman whose life has been forever changed because of Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services, also known as PAALS.More >>
The South Carolina Senate has given final approval to an amended bill that would raise the state's gas tax by 2 cents every year for the next six years.More >>
The South Carolina Senate has given final approval to an amended bill that would raise the state's gas tax by 2 cents every year for the next six years.More >>
The family has identified the bystander wounded on Wednesday by a man who was wounded by two Columbia Police Department officers in an incident at a Bush River Road Walmart.More >>
The family has identified the bystander wounded on Wednesday by a man who was wounded by two Columbia Police Department officers in an incident at a Bush River Road Walmart.More >>