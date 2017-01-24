Boaters rescued after capsizing in Congaree River - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Boaters rescued after capsizing in Congaree River

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Two boaters have been rescued from the Congaree River in Columbia Tuesday afternoon. 

The Columbia Fire Department dispatched crews after the boat capsized in the river just below I-126.

At this point, two inbound lanes on I-126 were closed to help execute the rescue. Those lanes have since reopened.

Motorists are urged to use caution when approaching the area. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly