Boaters rescued after capsizing in Congaree River

Two boaters have been rescued from the Congaree River in Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

The Columbia Fire Department dispatched crews after the boat capsized in the river just below I-126.

UPDATE 2: victims have been rescued and returned to shore no injuries reported — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 24, 2017

At this point, two inbound lanes on I-126 were closed to help execute the rescue. Those lanes have since reopened.

Motorists are urged to use caution when approaching the area.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.