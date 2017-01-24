With McMaster's ascension, who will be the next lieutenant governor?

With Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster expected to ascend to the governor's chair immediately after Gov. Nikki Haley's confirmation as United Nations ambassador and resignation as the state's chief executive, many are wondering who will be the next lieutenant governor.

When McMaster ascends to Governor, his spot as lieutenant governor will likely be filled by Sen. Kevin Bryant, a Republican from the Upstate.

The President of the Senate, Pro-Tem would normally ascend to fill McMaster’s spot, but that’s Hugh Leatherman, who says he will not do that and is expected to resign.

Bryant then would have to be voted in as the next President Pro-Tem just for the purpose of ascending to the lieutenant governor's seat.

Bryant says he’s been learning how to lead the Senate, presiding over meetings as the lieutenant governor does. The pharmacist looks forward to leading the state’s Office on Aging.

"So, after thinking about it, talking to family, talking to other lieutenant governors, talking to colleagues, obviously talking to my wife and praying about it, we thought that this is an opportunity that we would enjoy should the Senate choose to elect me Pro Tem., I would enjoy serving the state as lieutenant governor."

Bryant has been a Senator for more than 12 years. If he ascends to the office of lieutenant governor, there are issues he now pushes for that he would be removed from championing. One of those is his involvement in the state’s pension crisis. He says he would talk with McMaster to ask that he continue advocating for a fix -- though in a different way, more of like as a spokesperson.

