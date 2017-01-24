WATCH: Haley resigns, McMaster to become next SC governor

Henry McMaster has become the next governor of South Carolina upon the resignation of Nikki Haley as she joins the Trump Administration.

Nikki Haley received a 96-4 vote in the U.S. Senate for confirmation on her nomination to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. Haley immediately resigned her post as the state's top official and McMaster will be the next governor of South Carolina.

When addressing media at the state house Tuesday evening, both Haley and McMaster said, "it's a great day in South Carolina."

