Man demands drugs from Rite Aid during alleged armed robbery

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A man robbed a Columbia Rite Aid Pharmacy on Tuesday, asking an employee for drugs, according to an official with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. 

The incident happened around 1 p.m. when a man entered the Rite Aid Pharmacy, located on Two Notch Road, and gave a store clerk a note. The note said he wanted drugs and said he had a weapon. 

The suspect was then given an unknown amount of drugs and fled on foot. 

No one was hurt and no store employees saw a weapon. The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

