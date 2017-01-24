Facebook frustration: Political divide leads to strife online

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – As a political divide remains strong post-election, those on all sides of nearly every issue turn to Facebook to share their thoughts, grievances, and everything in between.

According to the Pew Research Center, more than one-third of social media users are tired of political posts.

"I think it's only furthering the divide mainly because you get that kind of polarized view, so the more moderate middle isn't very visible. It seems like there's this huge divide when really people in the middle aren’t saying anything for a multitude of reasons," said Kyle Simmons.

It was an easy topic to engage people in. Every person we stopped with a laptop in a Five Points coffee shop had a story to tell.

"It's definitely increased a divide between me and people I know. I've noticed I've blocked people on Facebook that I don't necessarily agree with, and they've blocked me," said Rachel Minetti.

"Unfriending" is nearly become a regular verb as some cope by clearing their feed of posts and people they don’t see eye to eye with.

In fact, "unfriending" has become so common that the University of Colorado Denver did a couple of studies to figure out why it’s happening and how it impacts real life relationships.



In a Twitter survey, they found that high school friends are the first to go, perhaps because political and religious beliefs may not be fully formed when we’re young.

Those who noticed they were unfriended reported feeling a wide range of emotions from surprise, bothered, amused, and sad. That led the researchers to conclude that while ties might be weak online, the act of clicking unfriend can cause real life strife.

That’s why some we spoke to say they like to keep what happens on social media in perspective.

"I really don't think much good happens on social media. Just leave it for pictures of cute kids and puppy dogs I guess," said Simmons.

