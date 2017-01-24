Man dies following pedestrian-car accident Friday

A pedestrian killed in an accident on Jan. 20 has been identified.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Michael L. Deese, of Columbia, was struck by a vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 20. The accident happened on the 7900 block of Garners Ferry Road in Columbia.

Deese was taken by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital. Deese died on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:18 p.m. from trauma related the incident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

