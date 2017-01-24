Police agencies keeping eyes on outlook for COPS

The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
The family has identified the bystander wounded on Wednesday by a man who was wounded by two Columbia Police Department officers in an incident at a Bush River Road Walmart.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who was arrested after he allegedly hit a Lexington Medical Center security officer with a car Thursday morning.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is releasing more details surrounding the investigation of the fatal boat crash that killed two men on Lake Murray last week.More >>
The South Carolina Senate has given final approval to an amended bill that would raise the state's gas tax by 2 cents every year for the next six years.More >>
The names of the suspect and the two CPD officers involved in a shooting outside of a Walmart on Bush River Road have been released.More >>
A cold front is making its way to the Midlands on Thursday the front itself is very weak, however, storms and instability ahead of the front will fire off showers and thunderstorms with the potential for a few severe storms containing damaging winds and hail.More >>
