Reward offered in fire at Bishopville Post Office

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a suspicious fire at the Bishopville Post Office last week.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering the reward. The Post Office in Bishopville was damaged by fire on January 19.

SLED is investigating the fire as a possible arson.

Lee County and Bishopville fire officials responded to the scene and quickly doused the flames.

Bishopville Fire Chief Mike Bedenbaugh told The Sumter Item that another fire was reported at almost the same time in a pile of debris from Hurricane Matthew less than a mile away.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

