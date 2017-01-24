LIVE NOW: SC Rep. Mick Mulvaney faces Senate committees on OMB director's role

Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R), pictured with Sen. Rand Paul, will appear at two Senate committee hearings on Tuesday. (Source: WIS)

South Carolina 5th District Congressman Mick Mulvaney will face two Senate committee hearings on whether or not he should be the next director of the U.S. Office on Management and Budget.

On Tuesday, Mulvaney will face the Senate Committee on the Budget and the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs after Mulvaney was tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the agency tasked with producing the president's budget.

Mulvaney, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives, has long been considered to be a budget hawk.

The three-term congressman has even proposed an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would balance the federal budget each year.

