Deputies release details in shooting at strip club

Vehicle similar to one four men drove away in after shooting at club employees (Source: RCSD)

Richland County Sheriff's deputies released more information Tuesday about a shooting two weeks ago at a strip club.

Deputies say they are looking for four men, who were evicted from Club LaRoice by security officers. While in the parking lot, the men got into an argument with security and fired several shots at them as they drove away.

The incident occurred at about 4 a.m. on January 14 on Carrie Anderson Road.

One person was injured and several vehicles in the parking lot were damaged by the gunshots. Investigators say the victim is not cooperating.

The four men are wanted for attempted murder, but deputies did not give a description of them or their names. Tuesday, deputies released a photo of a gray, newer-model Jeep Wrangler, similar to the vehicle described in which the four men drove away. The photo is attached to this story.

If you know anything about the incident or have any information that can help deputies make an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.