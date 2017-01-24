Officials: Man wanted in CDV case appears at the scene after deputies arrived

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
A cold front is making its way to the Midlands on Thursday the front itself is very weak, however, storms and instability ahead of the front will fire off showers and thunderstorms with the potential for a few severe storms containing damaging winds and hail.More >>
Sudan the rhino, who lives in Kenya, has been dubbed "the most eligible bachelor in the world." He has potential suitors remaining and is using the dating app Tinder to make the magic happen.More >>
Lancaster police say it happened after a community basketball game around 9 p.m. on the Barr Street Learning Center Campus, located in the 600 block of W. Meeting Street.More >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who was arrested after he allegedly hit a Lexington Medical Center security officer with a car Thursday morning.More >>
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.More >>
