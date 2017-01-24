Officials: Man wanted in CDV case appears at the scene after deputies arrived

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a bizarre incident where a man wanted in connection with a criminal domestic violence call appeared while deputies were on the scene.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the call at about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 9000 block of Garners Ferry Road where the victim, who was injured in the upper body, said the suspect fled the scene.

However, investigators said the suspect drove by the residence a short time later and deputies attempted to pull him over. Investigators say the suspect refused to stop.

A brief chase, deputies said, began with the suspect stopping at Trotter Road and Crestmore Drive. That's when they said the suspect ran off. However, the suspect’s vehicle rolled backward and hit the deputy’s vehicle, resulting in minor damage.

Deputies said the man took off into the woods and has not been located. Deputies have not released his name or a description.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.