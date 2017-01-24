Midlands high school band to perform in parade in Washington, D.C.

A Midlands high school band is heading to the nation's capital for what they are calling the chance of a lifetime.

The W.J. Keenan Marching band has been nominated to play in the 2017 National Memorial Day Parade in May. Out of all of the high school and college bands In the state, the W.J. Keenan Rubber Band is the only school from South Carolina performing in the parade.



“I want to jump and cry,” said Carrington Jones, who plays the flute and has been a member of the band for four years. “To be going to D.C. to perform and represent South Carolina that is just an honor right there.”



The legendary band was nominated to perform by Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. After learning they were selected, the students said they became overwhelmed with emotion.



“This being my first year on the band,” said bass drummer James Bates. “I’ve never been of something so large, so to be with people who enjoy music as much as me, it’s a great experience.”



For Jamese Robinson, this opportunity is a dream come true.

“I can't even explain to you, we put so much work in,” the drum major and trombone player said. "We march day in, day out, we play out hearts out every single time."



The hard work is paying off as the band prepares to represent South Carolina in Washington, DC.

“We’re doing this for our school, the state,” Kayla Vaugh, a Raiderette dancer said. “It’s kind of like showing other people that you can make it.”

The 2017 National Memorial Day Parade is May 29th.

The trip will cost each student about $700. If you would like to make a donation for travel expenses, click here.

