Midlands high school band to perform in parade in Washington, D.C.

Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The couple died in the hospital by each other’s side, holding hands almost to the end.More >>
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
Lancaster police say it happened after a community basketball game around 9 p.m. on the Barr Street Learning Center Campus, located in the 600 block of W. Meeting Street.More >>
An officer with the Lexington Medical Center has been injured in an incident at the hospital, according to officials with the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
Weeks after learning the shocking details of his father’s death and the months that would follow it, a North Carolina man says there are still things he’s learning about the WW II veteran that raised him.More >>
The South Carolina Senate has given final approval to an amended bill that would raise the state's gas tax by 2 cents every year for the next six years.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is asking for more disaster money from the federal government to help the state recover from weather-related disasters.More >>
