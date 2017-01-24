Super day ahead for Tuesday

High pressure moves in Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies and warm temperatures. A cold front comes through on Thursday giving us a few showers and much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.



Tuesday: Sunny, highs middle 60s



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, highs lower 70s



Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, highs middle 60s, rain chance 30%

