Super day ahead for Tuesday

High pressure moves in Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies and warm temperatures. A cold front comes through on Thursday giving us a few showers and much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.
Tuesday: Sunny, highs middle 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, highs lower 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, highs middle 60s, rain chance 30%
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.