Sumter School board members still don't know what caused massive deficit

There's still no firm answer about how a Midlands school district ran up a multi-million dollar deficit.

As an independent consultant continues to investigate Sumter School District’s financial troubles Monday night, board members met to talk about those finances.

During that meeting, at least one board member didn't seem convinced that the district isn’t headed toward another big deficit this budget year.

However, the superintendent painted a different picture in the meeting, as dozens of interested parents looked on - many of them deeply disappointed in the leadership at the school district.

“We need to find out where this money went. We need to be asking the hard questions," said Calvin Bennett, a graduate of Sumter schools.

The money he’s talking about is a $6.2 million deficit, and district parents and school board members didn’t know about it until just a few weeks.

In Monday's meeting, Superintendent Dr. Frank Baker had good news for the board. He said the district is getting back on track after passing a cost-saving measure of about $6.8 million.

"We're looking very good," the superintendent said. “The cuts that we have implemented are going to help.”

But those deep cuts have left parents and others in a state of shock and unrest. The district has said it’ll eliminate 47 positions, which means 34 employees will be terminated by Jan. 31.

“I don’t see where you can cut that’s not going to hurt the children," said Bennett.

“A variety of schools have been affected. We didn’t look at one particular school. We looked across the board, and we cut a variety of people," said board chairman, Daryl McGhaney.

McGhaney said learning shouldn’t take a hit. But he, other board members, and parents still have the same question – what led to the $6 million deficit?

“We’re supposed to be a transparent system because we operate for the public," said Bennett.

The district has hired a consultant to investigate what led to the deficit and dire financial situation. He said he should have more concrete answers in about a month.

But, he did say that he had already discovered “positions in the budget that had never been budgeted for.” He said he hopes to help the district get back in financial shape, but he said the district will need to generate a positive cash flow to keep paying the bills.

