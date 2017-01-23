Vigil held for teen killed in accidental shooting

A community shocked by the death of a Columbia teenager came together to comfort each other Monday evening.

Family members, classmates, and friends gathered at Laurel Springs Park in Northeast Columbia to remember 17-year-old Jalin Palmer.

The Ridge View High School was killed in an accidental shooting over the weekend.

"Jalin was a really good person and he didn't have to go like that but we're glad he's in God's hands and we're all here to support him and we love him dearly so, we love you, Jalin," friend Keiloni Davis said.

Nicholas Butler, 20, has been arrested in the case and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

