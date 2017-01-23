Bond denied for 2 Orangeburg Co. robbery suspects

Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
The 8-year-old’s father died months before she was born, and her mother says the girl’s eyes light up when she sees police officers.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Relatives of a man whose death was caused by Arkansas death row inmate Kenneth Williams say they forgive him and to show it they bought plane tickets for some of his family members to visit him.More >>
Two lanes on I-126 are blocked near Elmwood Avenue in Columbia due to a fallen tree in the roadway.More >>
Less than a week after Danny Phillips and Shawn Lanier lost their live in a tragic boat crash on Lake Murray, friends came together to celebrate Phillips life.More >>
Major developments inside of the State House now in the ongoing debate over raising the gas tax to fix roads. The SC Senate voted to end the roads bill debate and will now vote on the gas tax bill.More >>
