Bond denied for 2 Orangeburg Co. robbery suspects

Two suspects arrested and charged with numerous counts, including burglary, were denied bond during their court appearance Monday.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that the bond denial followed a combined law enforcement and community effort Friday to arrest Antonio Summers and Raekwon Maple, both 20.

Summers and Maple were charged with two counts each of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, malicious injury to personal property, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ravenell asked the court to deny bond during a hearing on Monday saying that while bond was not to punish it would "give relief to a concerned segment of the county."

“These citizens here have been punished day and night,” the sheriff said, “terrorized by these individuals day and night.”

Nearly 50 citizens from the Creekmore and Moss Hills subdivisions attended the bond hearings for the two men. The pair were captured Friday afternoon after a concerned citizen watched two men enter a Slaughter Drive residence.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Maree Williamson granted the motion of Ravenell and others to deny bond on Summers and Maple. Investigators said that on Friday afternoon, alarms began sounding off on the Sheppard Road area off Columbia Road. A 911 call was later made from a concerned citizen reporting that two males had entered into a Slaughter Drive residence in the nearby Creekmore subdivision.

Summers and Maple were apprehended by both law enforcement and K9 units, and Summers by a concerned citizen who held him at gunpoint nearby. The car they had arrived in was discovered to have been stolen from a location about a mile away.

The two men were found to be in possession of items taken from a previous burglary that occurred at a Forest Drive residence located less than a mile from the Sheppard and Slaughter incident locations. The homeowner fired off two rounds after flushing them from his residence.

Investigators have found that several more homes may have been targeted in last week’s string of break-ins.

“This investigation is ongoing, there will be more charges,” Ravenell told the court.

OCSO victim’s advocate Director Chandra McPherson asked the court to consider the victims of these crimes and similar that have occurred to residents in Creekmore. About 80 percent of the residence stood when asked if they had been a victim of property theft.

"Denying bond would create a safer home for not only Creekmore residents but also for Orangeburg County," McPherson said.

Investigator Riley Godwin said that while the men told the court they had no job, Godwin would say their jobs have been “stealing other people’s property.”

Godwin asked the court for a denial of bond or at least bond be set at $1 million on each subject. Ravenell said after the hearing that citizens like these in the Creekmore/Sheppard/Forest Drive areas are to be commended for their efforts in these cases.

“They were vigilant in watching their homes, they notified law enforcement when they saw trouble and attended the bond hearings,” Ravenell said. “We can’t ask for more committed citizens than these.”

